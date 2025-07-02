Despite court dispute over ownership, ₹15 lakh worth of household items stolen from city home

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Even as a property ownership dispute is pending in court, a family’s house was allegedly broken into and household items worth Rs 15 lakh were stolen before the accused took unlawful possession of the property.

Based on a complaint filed by Shaikh Rizwan(32), a resident of Town Hall, a case has been registered against Shaikh Javed and others at City Chowk police station.

According to police, Rizwan and Javed are in a legal dispute over ownership of their late father's house in Town Hall. On June 30, while Rizwan and his family were staying at his brother’s house, the accused allegedly broke into the house, stole household goods and clothes worth Rs 15 lakh, and sealed the property with metal sheets. When Rizwan went to the house and confronted the accused, he was reportedly met with aggressive behaviour and claims of ownership. City Chowk police are investigating the matter further.