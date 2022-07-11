Develop self-confidence to deal with problems in life: Pawar

Aurangabad, July 11:

“Problems are inevitable in life. I have faced many crises, including cancer and Mumbai serial bomb blasts. But, I dared to face them. One should develop self-confidence to strive and deal with the problems,” said Sharad Pawar, MP and NCP chief. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Marathwada Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MCHRI) on Monday.

Former public health minister Rajesh Tope, MLC Vikram Kale, NCP district president Kailas Patil, MCHRI director Dr Varun Nagori, Dr Tushar Muley, Dr Om Munde, Dr Dhananjay Ghuge were also present. Sharad Pawar was honoured with the citation.

Pawar said that there was a swelling on a cheek during the Lok Sabha elections of 2004. “After examination in the hospitals of Mumbai, the doctors expressed a possibility of cancer. One feels shocked just to hear the name ‘cancer.’ This also affects one’s family life. I was advised to go for surgery. After cancer surgery, when a newly joined doctor of the hospital was asked about my health. The doctor asked to get completed all pending works as I would live for just six months. I overcame the situation. Since then, I visit every nook and corner of the State and country and participated in many activities till today,” he said.

New York doctors consult Maha doctors

The NCP chief said that he took information about hospitals for the treatment.

“I was asked to go to an institute in New York (NY) for the treatment. The NY doctors advised me to go for surgery. They informed me that my health would be okay after this. The doctors asked me the reason for visiting the institute. I told them that I have visited there because it is the best institute in the world.

The doctors said that around eight to ten patients like me visit their institute monthly and they consult Maharashtra doctors if they have any complicated cases or surgery of cancer. Thinking this, I returned to Mumbai and underwent the surgery,” Pawar presented the incident in his style. He said that his health started improving after 10 days of the surgery.