Development Plan to be tabled before UDD minister!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The City Development Plan has been sent to the state government for final approval. After the scrutiny committee of the government grants approval, the plan will be sent to the Minister of Urban Development.

Before granting final approval, suggestions and objections will be invited once again, according to sources. The plan will be finalised after hearing the suggestions and objections received. However, there is no specific time limit for completing this process, said the sources.

The scrutiny committee held meetings in Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday regarding the plan. With some modifications, the committee approved the plan. The approved plan will now be sent to the Minister of Urban Development for final approval.

