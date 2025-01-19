Development should be human-centric: Dr Bhalchandra Kango

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Development should not be profit-centric. It should be human-centric,” said Dr Bhalchandra Kango, the national secretary of the CPI and veteran social activist.

He was speaking after receiving Padma Vibhushan Govindbhai Shroff Memorial Award in a programme organised at the auditorium of Swami Ramanand Teerth Research Institute (SRTRI) on Sunday. Institute president D K Deshmukh presented him the award that consisted of a cash and a memento. Dr Kango accepted the award with his wife.

Kango said, "Today, I remember many memories. This award is a tribute to my colleagues and my wife who take care of me. I came to SBES and the atmosphere here influenced me. I met Sujata while working on an English play. Later, she became my real-life wife from 'reel life wife."

He said that because of Govindbhai Shroff, he came into the labour movement. “Now, the concept of Marathwada development is no more while the concept of district development has come forward. Today, the concept of nationalism is being used to attack the opposition. The concept of democracy and human-centric development is under threat,” he added.

D K Deshmukh also spoke. Vice president of the Institute Manorama Sharma was also seated on the dais. Earlier, Dr Rashmi Borikar made an introductory speech. Sarang Takalkar conducted the proceedings of the programme.