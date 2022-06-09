Development should precede renaming: CM

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 8:

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray today made it clear to his opponents and others that renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar is not a big deal for him and it was and will always be a priority for the party.

“I can rename the city, but I wish before renaming it to Sambhajinagar, it should be a developed and prosperous destination equipped with all facilities so as to suit the name of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Anyway, we had passed and sent a proposal for renaming the local airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport to the Central Government, but it is yet to be approved. I would ask those who are venting out their anger in Maharashtra to go to Delhi and pursue it," Thackeray said.

Sattar versus Danve

The minister of state (MoS) for revenue Abdul Sattar said, “The performance of CM is excellent and we will not tolerate any initiative to defame him or malign his image.”

Sattar also hinted that his aim is to defeat Raosaheb Danve through Arjun Khotkar in the Jalna Lok Sabha (LS) constituency. “We will defeat Raosaheb with Arjun Ban (arrow),” he claimed.

EGS minister Sandeepan Bhumre said that Uddhav Thackeray is the best CM and his popularity is growing abroad.

Former MP Chandrakant Khaire said that they will take to task anybody speaking against the CM. “I will teach a lesson to Raosaheb Danve as he defeated me in the last LS elections by playing politics,’’ Khaire vowed.

DPR of Metro Rail soon

Guardian minister Subhash Desai said, ”The detailed project report (DPR) of the Metro Rail is being prepared by an international company getting ready. The BJP leaders are wasting time by playing ‘phugadi’ here rather than approving the name of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for the local airport. The city will soon attract big industries.”

Go & see outcry in Kashmir: Sanjay Raut

Terming the activists and leaders as Sena’s ‘tigers’, MP Sanjay Raut said that no one was born yet to challenge Sena.

“You (not taking the name of opposition) cannot remove us from the power. Don’t come our way, rather go to Kashmir and see the outcry as Pandits are being killed. Would you teach us Hindutva? he questioned.

The Sena spokesman said there are many issues in the Centre but, they (the opposition) do not talk about them, rather they attack Sena all the time.

“Shivling of Kailash Manasarovar is in China’s possession. You should take this Shivling back from China instead of searching it below Gyanvapi and Taj Mahal,” he added.

I am out of Mumbai after 6 months

At the beginning of his speech, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he came out of Mumbai after six months and that too in Balasaheb Thackeray’s favourite city (Aurangabad).

He reiterated that Hindutva is their breath. On the water crisis of the city, Uddhav Thackeray said that he would provide sufficient funds for the water supply scheme.

Without taking the name of the BJP, the Chief Minister said that there was an outcry in the city recently, that was for power and not for water. “When everything is going on well in the State, one plays loudspeaker or recites Hanuman Chalisa at the instance of somebody else,” he remarked.

They cannot see State moving forward

“They cannot see that the State is moving forward. Those (Congress and NCP) with whom we fought in the past, supported us. One who was a friend (BJP) is now an enemy. They took the help of Shiv Sena during difficult times of 25-30 years. Once Gopinath Munde had come to Balasaheb to ask for Aurangabad city’s mayoral post for the BJP. After that, Dr Bhagwat Karad became the mayor,” the CM said.

When will good days come?

The Central government is taking decisions to harass the farmers, alleged Uddhav Thackeray. We are answerable to the farmers. Overall, when will the good days come in this country? he asked. Investors are ready to invest. But the BJP is making efforts to prevent this from happening, he claimed. This son of Shiv Sena chief will definitely help Kashmir Pandits, he added.