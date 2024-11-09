Devendra Fadnavis hints at establishment of separate MIDC for women

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Mahayuti government, in its second term, would provide Rs 2,100 per month to women under ‘Ladki Bahin’ and establish a separate MIDC exclusively for women to provide employment opportunities. This announcement was made during a public meeting held in Ranjangaon for the campaigning of MLA Prashant Bamb, on Saturday.

Fadnavis said, “Under the "Ladki Bahin” (Beloved Sister) scheme, Rs 1,500 per month was deposited into the bank accounts of 2.5 crore women. In the future, the aim is to make 1 crore women as ‘Lakhpati Didis’ (millionaire sisters). The Soyabean and cotton farmers would be given a guaranteed price for the next five years. The ‘Shetkari Sanman’ scheme funds would be increased, and each farmer would receive Rs 15,000 annually. They would also be granted loan waivers. Under the solar agricultural pump scheme, farmers would be provided 12 hours of electricity during the day. Marathwada, a region historically affected by drought, would be made water-rich,” stressed the Deputy CM.

MP Sandipan Bhumare praised Bamb, calling him a diligent public representative who, with the help of the state government, has completed numerous development projects worth crores. Bhumare also promised to support Bamb's victory in the upcoming election as he has got a significant margin of votes from this constituency due to Bamb.

Bamb presented a record of the development work done in the Gangapur-Khuldabad Assembly constituency and criticised the opposition's candidate, Satish Chavan, from the Maha-Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Former union Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Bhagwat Karad, NCP District President Kailas Patil, BJP District President Sanjay Khambayate, Sanjay Kenekar, Sarpanch Yogita Mahalkar, Zilla Parishad Member Deepak Bade, Dattū Hiwale, Prabhakar Mahalkar, Gorakh Shelke, and others were present on the occasion.