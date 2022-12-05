Devkibai Sharma passes away

Aurangabad:

Devkibai Bherulal Sharma (95, Samarthnagar) passed away due to old age on Saturday. She is survived by five sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She was the mother of CA RB Sharma, Radheshyam, Omprakash, Srivallabh, Sanjay and Ramdayal Sharma and grandmother of CA Umesh Sharma. Her last rites were performed in the Pushpanagari crematorium. Her eyes were donated posthumously.