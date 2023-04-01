Devotee drowns in Godawari at Paithan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A devotee taking water from the Godawari River at Jayakwadi dam in Paithan in a Kawad met a watery grave on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Laxman Bhimrao Pawar (31, Jytibachiwadi, Karjat, Ahmednagar).

Police said Pawar came along with other pilgrims to Paithan to take water in the kawad from the Godawari River for the fair to be organised at Jyotibachiwadi. As per tradition, the youths from this village came to Paithan every year to take water for the fair.

Pawar while taking water from the river lost his balance and fell into the river near the bridge at Jayakwadi dam on Saturday at around 9 am. The nearby residents tried to save him but he drowned until then.

The police and the local residents took Pawar out of the water and took him to Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

A case has been registered with the Paithan police station. Under the guidance of PI Laxman Kendre, PSI Satish Bhosale, Gopal Patil, ASI Sudhir Wavhal, Bhausaheb Thokal and others are investigating the case.