Devotees celebrate Janmotsav of Lord Hanuman with fervor

-Tremendous enthusiasm among worshipers, crowd in temples since morning

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed a grand celebration of the Janmotsav of Lord Hanuman on Thursday. The day started with the echoes of 'Jai Hanuman Gyan Gun Sagar' and devotees thronged the temples to attend the puja rituals.

The temples and the idols were beautifully decorated with various flowers, dry fruits, and silver ornaments. The Ramayan Bhadra Hanuman temple on Sarafa road had decoration of dry fruits, while the Supari Hanuman temple had an elaborate decoration of flowers and silver ornaments placed on the idol.

The Jagrut Hanuman temple in Pandariba was decorated with various flowers, and it was the first Hanuman Janmotsav after the restoration of the 400-year-old Hanuman idol a year ago. The Gajanan Hanuman temple in Rajabazar is the only temple in the city having idols of Lord Ganpati and Hanuman side by side, and the 100-year-old idols were beautifully decorated with ornaments and clothes. The Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman temple in Dhavni Mohalla was decorated with thousands of flowers, and water was being sprayed at regular intervals to keep the flowers looking fresh.

Hindi and Marathi aartis

The celebrations lasted throughout the day in more than 211 temples across the city in a traditional atmosphere. The priests performed aartis in Marathi and Hindi languages, and devotees sang Hanuman Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa to praise Lord Hanuman.

Chants fill the atmosphere

Chants of 'Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai, Pavan Putra Hanuman Ki Jai' and 'Ram Laxman Janki, Jai Bolo Hanuman Ki' were raised across the temples.

Fervor and devotion

The devotees offered prayers to Lord Hanuman with great fervor and devotion, and the rush continued till late in the night. The Janmotsav of Lord Hanuman was also marked with distribution of Bhandara (prasad) after the Janmotsav in temples across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.