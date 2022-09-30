Devotees hit by inflation as Puja items get costlier

Prices of camphor, betel nut, incense stick and flowers skyrocket

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

Navratri celebrations are in full swing. Cultural and religious programmes are being organized in the temple and households in the city. All the materials of worship from camphor to betel nut are in great demand. However, these worship materials have become costlier due to rising inflation. The residents are forced to shell out more money for buying items that are required for the puja items.

Before the corona period, camphor was sold at Rs 1000 to 1200 per kg. However, due to the decrease in the import of raw materials from Indonesia and China during the corona period, the price went up to Rs 1500 to 2500 per kg. At present, 20 grams of camphor retails at Rs 40 to Rs 60, while 40 grams of camphor is available for Rs 95 to 120. Betel nut Red betel nut is used for worship. However, it is being sold at Rs 560 per kg. Devotees buy 25 grams or 11, 21 betel nuts for puja.

Coconut up to Rs 30

Coconut, which retails at Rs 18 to Rs 20 per piece in Monda, is being sold up to Rs 30 in Karnapura fair. Only, an incense stick and some flowers are given along with it. More than five trucks of coconuts are arriving in the market every day.

Betel leaves are also expensive

During the Navratri festival, the goddess is offered a preparation known as tambul made from beetle leaves. A bunch of hundred leaves that were sold for Rs 50 to 60 are being sold for Rs 80.

Price of flowers skyrocket

On Friday, there was a big increase in flower prices. Marigolds, which fetched Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg, were sold at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg. Tuberose that is usually sold at Rs 100 was sold at Rs 150 per kg, Shewanti at Rs 80 per kg, Rose at Rs 120 per kg, while Gaillardia was sold at double the price at Rs 50 per kg.

Demand for worship materials

The puja items and worship material are expensive. Compared to the last two years, the prices of incense sticks, camphor and dhoop have increased the most. However, the festive season is more about excitement than inflation. This did not affect sales, said Praveen Kumar Bhandari, trader.