Devotees should intensify their worship in Adhik Shravan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The ongoing Adhik Maas, known as Purushottam month this year, has brought forth a special occasion for devotees to intensify their worship of Lord Vishnu and Bhagwan Mahadev. The sacred period of adhik Shravan enhances the significance of seeking blessings from both deities, infusing a sense of extraordinary celebration.

The recitation of the revered Shiv Mahapuran commenced at 3 pm in the Paramahansa Balkrishna Maharaj Temple, Aurangpura. Vishwas shastri Ghodajkar Maharaj initiated the katha, shedding light on the profound meaning and importance of Purushottam Maas, Adhik Maas in Shravan, and the virtues of listening to the tales of Shiv Mahapuran. The Katha recitation will continue until August 13, concluding on August 14 between 9 am and 12 pm, followed by Mahaprasad from 1 pm onwards. Anuradha Joshi, temple trustee, has appeal to devotees to partake in this katha.