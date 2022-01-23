Devotees throng Khandoba temple

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

The Kadepathar Khandoba temple at Satara Tanda was overflowing with pilgrims on Sunday.

Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLA Sanjay Shirsath performed the maha aarti. The temple is historically and archaeologically important. Devotees paid homage to Lord Khandoba by walking 15 kilometers on a rough and rocky road. MLAs, corporators and other public representatives also had to struggle to reach the temple. Turmeric (Bhandara) was scattered in the temple premises. Prasad was being distributed throughout the day. Vijaya Shirsat, Harshda Shirsat, former deputy mayor Rajendra Janjal, Anand Tandulwadikar, Sarpanch Ganesh Wagh and others were present.