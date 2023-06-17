DFC continuation of part 1

Viraj : Priority was given to study in the last two years. I occasionally took a short break from studies as a diversion. I was going to cricket class and was active on social media for only two hours a week. I watched movies, but stayed away from games. I was watching comedy serials on TV. Also, I tried to stay stress-free in the family by chatting with grandparents and parents.

Abha: How did you practice for the exam in DFC?

Viraj: After practicing exams in DFC, the fear of exams went away. In the class, each chapter was examined in detail. This made the concepts behind each chapter clear. Also the main exam was conducted every month. Questions from previous chapters were also given in it. I used to revise the previous chapter and complete the study of the next chapter.

Abha: How did DFC's 'Self Study Chart' help?

Viraj : DFC has created an innovative 'Self Study Chart'. Through this we are accounting for our studies. The charts show us how much we studied and how much we understood. My mother and I assessed this self study chart daily. It is because of this that I corrected my mistakes and that is why I got the fruits of success today.

Abha: How did you fill the study backlog?

Viraj : Maybe I wasn't keeping a backlog of studies, but sometimes there was a backlog. Then I was filling that backlog on Sunday and Monday and was not keeping it pending for long. Greater effort is needed to avoid creating new backlogs.