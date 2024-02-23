DFC to conducts seminar for school teachers and headmasters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Dnyandeep Foundation Centre (DFC) is organizing a special seminar for school teachers and headmasters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on February 25 at Tapadia Natyamandir, Nirala Bazar, at 10:00 am. The seminar will focus on the 'Tamanna' Aptitude Test developed by the Central Government to assess skills required for success in various careers.

The programme aims to guide teachers on incorporating the new education policy, NCF 2023, and Tamanna into their teaching methods. This, it is claimed, will not only improve student learning but also reduce stress on teachers, students, and parents. Shital Govind Kabra, director of DFC, invites all interested teachers and headmasters to attend the seminar.