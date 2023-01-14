DFO conducts census of migratory birds in Jayakwadi Sanctuary

Aurangabad:

The Department of Forest (Wildlife Division) will be conducting the Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) to jot down the arrivals of migratory, national and domestic birds in Jayakwadi Bird Sanctuary (Paithan) on Sunday (January 15).

The divisional forest officer (wildlife) M B Naikwadi said, “The annual bird census will be held between 7 am and 10 am. We have identified 21 spots in the sanctuary from where the birds will be spotted by officials, experts and volunteers deployed at each spot. The Bombay Natural History Society (BHNS) is also sharing its expertise in the task.”

BNHS scientist Tuhina Kutti conducted an online workshop and guided on the bird census on Saturday. The teams will use DSLR cameras, smart lens cameras and telescopes for surveying the movement of the birds, said Naikwadi.

It may be noted that the DFO was recommended to conduct the census in their respective jurisdictions between January 7 and 22. However, the DFO was waiting for the drop in climate as it attracts a large number of migratory and other birds.

21 spots to view birds

Pimpalwadi, Yeshwantnagar, Tajnapur, Karhe Takali, Borgaon, Amrapur Waghundi, Vijaypur, Balapur, Lamgavhan, Mavasgavhan, Brahmagavhan, Mahalaxmi Kheda, Devkarwadi, Agarwadgaon, Suregaon - Ramdoh, Warkhed, Chikani Khamgaon, Dahigaon, Bhavi Nimgaon, Erandgaon, Sonewadi and

Toka Mandir Parisar.