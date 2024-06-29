DGDE guidelines set stage for merger of Cantt Board Civil Areas with CSMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Now, it is sure that the Civil Areas Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB) will be merged into Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) with the issuance of broad guidelines by the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE). The guidelines principles issued for the excision of Civil Areas of the different Cantonments Boards (CBs) of the country including ACB.

It may be noted that the Ministry of Defence of the Central Government planned the excision of the civil areas of the Cantonments and their merger with the adjoining Municipal Corporations (MC) of the respective State.

The civil areas of three Cantonment Boards of the State including ACB will be merged with the Municipal Corporation initially.

So, a meeting of DGDE was held on the excision of civil areas on June 25. The defence secretary chaired the meeting.

The office of Deputy Director General of DGDE issued a letter to 13 CBs including ACB, dated June 28.

In the letter, the DGDE office stated broad guidelines and principles for the excision of the civil areas of the CBs.

As per guidelines, the propriety rights over all assets of CB meant for providing civic amenities and municipal services in the excised area will be transferred to the State Government/ MC free of cost.

However, the Military Station will be excluded from it.

The leased/old grant properties, assets and liabilities of the CBs will be transferred to MC.

The Central Government owns title rights over land and it will remain the same. On the basis of these conditions, entire civil areas will be handed over to local self-governing bodies where local laws will be applicable. This paved the way for handing over civil areas of ACB to CSMC.

On the basis of the guidelines, the CSMC will be able to impose local taxes/fees over such areas under its jurisdiction.