Dhammabhumi to be flourished with followers today

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar initiated lakhs of his followers into the fold of Buddhism on the Vijaya Dashmi Day in Nagpur in 1956 and gained momentum for the Dhamma Chakra. To commemorate the occasion, lakhs of followers gathered at Buddha Leni (Aurangabad caves) every year. People not only from the district but also from the surrounding districts came to celebrate this event. Hence, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Day will be celebrated at the Buddhi Leni in the presence of Buddhist monks from Japan and Thailand on October 24. The Buddha Leni area has been decorated. The additional commissioner of the Directorate of taxpayer services Sameer Wankhede will be present for the ceremony as the chief guest.

A large stage has been erected for paying obeisance and the entire area has been decorated with electric lights.

No fees will be charged from the stalls of the books showcasing the thoughts of Shahu - Phule - Ambedkar, idols, flags, and the food stalls of various organisations, said the chief organiser Bhadant Vishudhanandbodhi Mahathero.

He appealed that the Upasaks and the Upasikas should be present for the ceremony wearing white clothes.

Events since early morning

A Paritran Paath will be held for the Shramners between 4 am and 6 am. The Dhamma flag hoisting will be held at 7 am followed by Paritran Paath, Trisaran, Panchsheel, Puja and Dhamma Desana. Earlier, the Jawans of the Samta Sainik Dal gave a guard of honour to the flat. After the Bhikhu Sangha Bhojan Daan, the generous donors will be felicitated. Sameer Wankhede, local MPs, MLA, MLCs and officers will be felicitated at 3 pm.