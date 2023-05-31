'Dhammapada' held in MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A unique music concert 'Dhammapada' was organised at Rukmini Auditorium of MGM University on Tuesday. In this music concert, selected Gathas from the Dhammapada were presented for the first time in concert format through Indian classical music in various ragas and rhythms.

Also, rare compositions of Mahakavi Vamandada Kardak were also presented in this programme as part of Buddha Purnima and Mata Ramai Memorial Day. Dr Sanjay Mohad from S B College gave a modern rendition of the Gathas of Dhammapad in this new era of Indian classical music.

Due to this, the pronunciation of the verses of the Dhammapada can be easily understood by common people to reach the depth of their meaning.

The programme was inaugurated with the recitation of Gathas from Dhammapada by Pujya Bhikkhuni Sanghamitra, Pujya Bhante Satyapal, Pujya Bhante Anand, Pujya Bhante Kashyap and Pujya Bhante Karunananda.

Chancellor of the University Ankushrao Kadam, Anuradha Kadam felicitated the Bhikkhu Sangha. Head of the School of Film Arts Prof Shiv Kadam proposed a vote of thanks.