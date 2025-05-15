Dialogue on climate crisis and forecasting tools held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“With the rising intensity of extreme weather events, it is crucial to prioritise climate-related issues,” said former India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director Sunil Kamble. He emphasized the pivotal role of municipal corporations in managing floods and natural disasters.

The College of Communication, Culture and Media, in association with Aamhi Paryavaranpremi, organised a climate-focused dialogue at Vinoba Bhave Auditorium, featuring Kamble as the keynote speaker. The session covered heat waves, climate change, weather terminology, and IMD’s advanced forecasting systems, which capture data over intervals ranging from a few hours to several months. These forecasts are vital for minimizing losses in sectors like agriculture, tourism, and urban planning. Kamble also explained the IMD’s alert system—from Green to Red—and its infrastructure, including nearly 100 weather centres, 40 Doppler radars, and multiple observation stations, rain gauges, and ocean buoys. The event was inaugurated by Dean Dr Rekha Shelke. Introductory remarks were delivered by Rupesh Kalantari of Aamhi Paryavaranpremi, while Suhas Joshi concluded the session with a vote of thanks.

Forecasting apps for the Public

Kamble recommended IMD-developed mobile applications such as Meghdoot for farmers, Damini for lightning alerts, and Mausam for national forecasts. He noted that while 80% of seasonal rainfall occurs between June and September, changes in the Bay of Bengal have caused rain even in November.

Students encouraged to explore Meteorology

He urged students to explore meteorological tools by visiting the IMD website, checking local Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), and touring facilities like the Chikalthana Observatory. “Field experience sharpens understanding,” he said.

Careers in Meteorology

Kamble highlighted that students with a B.Sc. in Physics can apply for Assistant Scientist roles after Class 12, which involve a six-month probation. Senior scientific roles require UPSC qualifications and a 3–4 year probationary period.