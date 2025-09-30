Did political pressure disrupt planning?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Political pressure is reportedly affecting the functioning of the District Planning Committee (DPC). Out of a planned ₹735 crore for the current financial year, approvals worth ₹220 crore have been sanctioned, but political interference has delayed proper utilization.

The administration is caught in a dilemma: whether to clear pending bills from last year or approve new projects. Representatives from constituencies where extra works were carried out last year are demanding settlement of dues. Out of the ₹735 crore plan, ₹220 crore was released in August, but pending payments for last year’s works total ₹210 crore. Normally, these dues would be settled first, but political instructions reportedly restrict using funds for pending payments.

Previously, former Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre approved large-scale development work just before the Lok Sabha elections, and former Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar did the same before the Assembly elections, increasing the pending dues, which remain largely unpaid.

Demand for settlement of dues

Last week, MLA Vilas Bhumre requested District Collector Deelip Swami to release pending dues. The Collector did not give a definitive response. Vilas Bhumre insisted the dues cannot be withheld and must be cleared first. The Collector replied that a decision will be made soon.

5% Fund allocation for flood damage

Due to recent heavy rainfall, 5% of DPC funds have been allocated for development work related to flood relief, with sanctioning authority given to the Guardian Minister. Out of the annual ₹735 crore plan, approximately ₹37 crore can be spent on roads, bridges, halls, and school classrooms.

After funds are received

“The payment of dues is a priority, along with regular works. Dues will be settled as and when funds are received. Some pending payments have already been made,” said Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat.