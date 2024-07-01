DIEMS students team’s ‘Spoonshare’ secures place in Google’s top 3 Apps

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Spoonshare’ an application developed by the four students team of Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS) found a place in the top three Apps of the Google contest.

The United National Organisation has decided on 17 Sustaining Development Goals, including Zero Hunger. Google started a ‘Google Solution Challenge’ competition, in which, Google Technology has to be used to achieve the goals.

DIEMS Team comprising Sanika Chavan (team leader), members Krishna Aute, Mohammed Rehan and Shubham Petekar launched the ‘spoonshare App ‘ to contest in the ‘Zero Hunger’ section.

The App got a place in the top 100 applications on April 5 in the first round while in the second round on May 29, it secured a place top 10 applications. The app found its place among the top three applications on June 27.

MLC Satish Chavan, the general secretary of MSP Mandal, which runs the institutes, said that the management would help students to launch ‘startups’ for their innovation.

He said that each of the team members would be honoured with 3,000 dollars in a programme to be organised in Bengaluru on July 17. The chief executive officers of the top companies will grace the event.

Team members, treasurer of MSP Mandal Kiran Awargaokar, incharge director Dr Subhash Lahane, Dr Satyawan Dhondgeand others were present at the briefing.

Meanwhile, the ‘spoonshare app’ was downloaded from playstor by 1500 persons across the world.

Those who want to donate left-over food can do so through the app while needy persons or NGOs can collect for the distribution to poor.