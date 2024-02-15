Different progs in Bamu for Shivjayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold different programmes on February 18 and 19 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shivshair Ganesh Galande will present ‘Powada’ at the auditorium on the eve of Shivjayanti. A procession of portrait of Shivaji Maharaj will be taken out at 8 am on February 19, from the statue of Shivaji Maharaj.

Deputy chief executive officer of Smart City Dr Ravindra Jogdand will deliver a lecture on ‘Rayteche Raje-Chhatrapati Shivrai’ at the auditorium at 11 am, on Monday. Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the lecture. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Management Council member Dr Aparna Patil and Nitin Jadhav will grace the event.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure appealed to all to attend the programmes.