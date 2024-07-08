Different student unions agitated in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Members of various student unions demonstrated in front of the administrative building of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday for their different demands including withdrawal of the hostel fee hike and enhancement in honorarium of the ‘Earn and Learn’ scheme.

It may be noted the Students Federation of India (SFI) launched an indefinite agitation against the cancellation of host fees last month. A meeting of the Management Council was held today. So, the SFI office-bearers agitated since today morning to press for their demands. Their other demands included Ph D admissions to be given to NET, SET and M Phil holders and making available guides to researchers.

Palalvi Boradkar, Manisha Ballal, Arun Mate, Abhishek Ambhore, Pratik Borde from SFI were presented.

Members of Samyak Vidyarthi Andolan (SVA) staged agitation demanding to conduct the PhD Entrance Test (PET) to various courses including Pali. As the subject was on the agenda of MC, the students demonstrated. Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade held a discussion with the SVA.

Prashant Borde, Jaipal Sukale, Akram Khan from SVA, Gunaratna Sonawne and Amardeep Hiwale from Panthers Vidyarthi Aghadi were present in the discussions. Dr Sarwade informed the students that correspondence is being done with the University Grants Commission for the research guide. Members of Satyashodak Vidyarthi Sanghatna (SVS) were also agitated. Suresh Sanap, Ajay Dhate and others were present from SVS.