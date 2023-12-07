Different unions demand suspension of dy registrar Dr Karhale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various unions of youths and students demanded that Dr Vishnu Karhale, the deputy registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) should be suspended for preventing employees from attending Mahaparinirvan Din.

The unions also submitted a memorandum today.

A programme to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar was organised in the examinations department on Mahaparinirvan Din. Deputy registrar Dr Vishnu Karhale asked the employees whether they had taken permission to attend the programme. He also scolded them.

The office-bearers of Bhimshakti Daily Wage Employees Union, Republic Vidyarthi Sena, Panther Republican Vidyarthi Aghade, Republican Bahujan Sena, Students Federation of India, Satyashodhak, Samyak Vidyarthi met the VC Dr Yeole today and demanded action against Dr Karhale. Kiranraj Pandi, Rahul Salve, Vijay Wahul, Sachin Nikam and others were present.