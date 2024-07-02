‘Digital Anatomy 3D Printer’ facility to be launched in MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The Innovation Incubation Research Center (IIRC) of MGM University will make available the country's third and State's first Digital Anatomy 3D Printing facility on the campus here. The inaugural ceremony will be organised at Rukmini Auditorium at 10 am on July 4.

In the ceremony, the university will showcase the transformative potential of the Stratasys J850 Digital Anatomy Printer (DAP), a cutting-edge polyjet 3D printing technology.

Former technical director of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr U Chandrasekhar, Scientist Dr Ramandeep Singh, Director of Defense Institute of Advanced Technology Dr Dinesh Singh Thakur, Managing Director of Stratasys Ltd Dr Rajeev Bajaj and others will grace the event.

Erez Ben Zvi, Vice President of Medical Stratasys will interact with the attendees from Israel online. MGM chairman Kamal Kishore Kadam, its Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and all also attend the programme.

The Stratasys DAP represents a significant advancement in additive manufacturing, capable of producing highly realistic anatomical models, and biomedical and biocompatible materials. It is aimed to inspire doctors (surgeons), industry professionals, faculty, and students to explore innovative applications in fields such as healthcare, engineering applications in lighting, automobiles, aerospace, and product design.