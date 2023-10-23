Dilip Bharad on BATU panel
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 23, 2023 08:35 PM 2023-10-23T20:35:02+5:30 2023-10-23T20:35:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar: Dilip Bharad was appointed president of the Lien and Deputation Committee of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University ...
Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar: Dilip Bharad was appointed president of the Lien and Deputation Committee of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU)-Lonere.
Bharad is a deputy registrar at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy and worked on more than 12 State level committees.
BATU Vice-chancellor Dr K V Kale made Bharad’s appointment on the panel constituted to study the scope and prescribed procedure for granting lien and deputation in this university.Open in app