Dilip Bharad on BATU panel

Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar: Dilip Bharad was appointed president of the Lien and Deputation Committee of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU)-Lonere.

Bharad is a deputy registrar at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy and worked on more than 12 State level committees.

BATU Vice-chancellor Dr K V Kale made Bharad’s appointment on the panel constituted to study the scope and prescribed procedure for granting lien and deputation in this university.