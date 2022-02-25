Dinkarrao Kulkarni no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 25, 2022 05:35 PM2022-02-25T17:35:02+5:302022-02-25T17:35:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 25: Dinkarrao Govindrao Kulkarni (92), a retired professor of the B.Ed college and resident of Vivekanand Housing ...
Dinkarrao Govindrao Kulkarni (92), a retired professor of the B.Ed college and resident of Vivekanand Housing society (Tikalnagar) passed away due to old age on Thursday. His cremation ceremony was held at Pratapnagar crematorium on Friday. He is survived by his wife, a son, two daughters and extended family.