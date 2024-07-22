Direct 2nd-yr admission to B Pharm begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admissions process to direct second-year undergraduate courses in Pharmacy (B Pharm) in the Government, University Departments and unaided private professional educational institutions has started recently for the academic year 2024-25.

The online registration of the application and uploading of required documents by the candidate for admission is July 27.

The aspirants will have to get verified documents and confirm the application form for admission online mode by the coming Saturday. After displaying the provisional merit list on July 30, the aspirants can submit a grievance up to August 2. The final merit list will be released on August 4.

Further schedule regarding option form filling and Centralised Admission Process (CAP) allotment will be declared shortly.

The pharmacy aspirants will have to pay Rs 1000 (Rs 800 for reserved category) registration fee.

Candidates can avail of the technical facilities which are available at Physical Scrutiny Centres (PSC) free of cost for submission, scanning uploading documents and confirmation of application form. The eligibility, rules and regulations for admission are made available on the website.

Box

Eligibility

The candidate should have passed in D Pharmacy course from an institution approved by the Pharmacy Council of India and any other eligibility criteria and requirements declared from time to time by the appropriate authority.