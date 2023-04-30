Direct admission to Engineering after 10th Std

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The School of Engineering and Technology of MGM University has started the admission process for the B Tech Integrated course for the academic year 2023-24.

The students of 10th will get direct admission for the Engineering undergraduate degree (six years) courses in Civil Engineering with Computer Application, Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science, IoT, Blockchain Technology, Cyber Security), Electronics and Computer Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Advanced Mechatronics and Industrial Automation, Information Technology, Electrical and Computer Engineering.

The four-year engineering degree courses after the 12th standard are also available at the university. The courses included B Tech in Agriculture Engineering, Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering, Pharmaceutical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, degree programme in Computer Science and Design. The students can also opt for an integrated five-year M Tech-Computer Science and Engineering (AI and ML). For details and information, students visit or contact the college.