Direct fight for 3 seats in Mgmt Council polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There will be a direct fight for the three seats of Management Council elections to be held in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marahwada University on March 12.

For the remaining one seat, there is going to be a triangular fight. There are 9 candidates left in the fray for the four seats of the Management Council to be elected through Senate members. Most of the candidates are supported by Utkarsh Panel (UP) and Vidyapith Vikas Manch (VVM).

Talks between 2 panels fail on unopposed election

The senior leaders of UP and VVM panels held talks over the unopposed election. The UP wanted three seats, out of four, unopposed while VVM pressed for an unopposed election on two seats. As their talks failed, the voting will be conducted on March 12.

Direct fight seats

Collegium----------------name of candidate-UP panel----------VVM

-Mgmt Representative--Govind Deshmukh-------- Basavraj Mangrule

-Principal--------------------Bharat Khandare -----------Dr Vishwas Kandhare

Graduate---------------------Sunil Magre -----------------Yogita Hoke Patil

Triangular fight

Teachers-----------------Ankush Kadam (UP), Dr Bhagwansingh Dhobal (VVM) and Dr Shankar Ambhore (Swabhimani MUPTA).

Mangrule changes decision at 11th hour

BJP State unit vice-president Basavraj Mangrule filed a nomination paper from the Management Representative collegium to get elected as a Management Council member. He was going to withdraw the nomination papers on Monday, the last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers. However, he had talks with senior leaders of the party and changed his decision.