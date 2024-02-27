Disaster management training held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A disaster management and industrial safety awareness training programme was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for workers in 25 chemical factories. The programme was aimed to create awareness about workplace safety and disaster preparedness. The opening ceremony was attended by officials from the district disaster management authority, the directorate of industrial safety and health, and the factory workers.

Joint director industrial safety and health, Marathwada division, Pramod Surase, emphasized the importance of such programmes in reducing accidents and improving disaster preparedness. The programme included seminars, training sessions, and hands-on training to increase worker confidence in handling emergencies.