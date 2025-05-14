Disaster Mgmt Authority starts preparations for flood-prone 165 villages

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The District Disaster Management Authority has started preparations for the flood-prone villages in the face of the monsoon season.

A total of 165 villages in the district fall in the flood-prone area. Also, 43 villages on the banks of the Godavari river fall under the blue line (care to be taken in flood situations). The villages in Paithan, Vaijapur and Gangapur talukas are recorded as more flood-prone. The Disaster Management has started preparations for the villages in the face of the monsoon season.

District Collector Deelip Swami gave instructions to officers to complete all necessary works by June 1. The meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority was held at the District Planning Hall on Wednesday.

Swami directed the Authority to clean drains in cities, maintain electricity systems, medicines, food grains and water purification systems in flood-affected villages.

He emphasised inspection and maintenance of dam weirs, and taking safety measures on the pipeline work going on along the road leading to Paithan. He also directed to implement of 24x7 control rooms in tehsils and report to headquarters from now on.

Disaster Management Officer Maruti Mhaske presented the information in the meeting. Additional District Collector Praveen Fulari, Resident Deputy Collector Vinod Khirolkar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s Additional Commissioner Ranjit Patil and Deputy Brigadier Commandant Rishikesh Suryavanshi were present.

The following facilities will be provided at the disaster cell;

-- five boats, 195 life jackets, 160 life buoys

--215 rescue equipment kits, 815 stretchers and body cover bags

--132 safety helmets and 10 rescue crafts

--17 lighting sets, 276 pairs of gumboots, 20 tents and 5 binoculars,

--Lightning protection system is operational at 79 places in the district.