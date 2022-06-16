Disconnect illegal water connections on feeder line immediately

Aurangabad, June 16:

“The illegal water connections from the feeder line should be disconnected immediately and install meters on the tap connections on the main line”, directed Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Astik Kumar Pandey and district collector Sunil Chavan to the officers in a review meeting here on Thursday.

Chavan had organised a review meeting at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Centre to discuss the problem of water scarcity issue aroused in the city. AMC water supply department linemen, deputy engineers and junior engineers were present.

Chavan directed that efforts should be taken to regularize the water supply in the city on two alternate days. He took information about the water supply situations from the water supply department employees.

He directed that the illegal connections should be disconnected immediately. The tap connections on the feeder line and main water supply line should also be disconnected, he directed the employees.

He directed to establish flying squads and check the illegal water connections. He also directed to take assistance from the police in this regard.