Discussion on air services to Goa, Indore, Nagpur

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad held a meeting with the officers of Indigo, SpiceJet, Go First airlines in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the issue of starting air services from Aurangabad to various cities in the country.

Dr Karad said Aurangabad is a foremost historic and industrial city. Tourists and business delegates from national and international levels come to this city. However, there is very poor air connectivity to the Chikalthana Airport in the city. Hence, it harms the tourism and industrial sector in the city. Hence, issues related to it were discussed during the meeting. A discussion was held to connect the city with around 10 cities in the country. The air routes discussed were Goa - Aurangabad - Indore - Aurangabad - Goa, Aurangabad - Bengaluru - Aurangabad, Aurangabad - Ahmedabad - Aurangabad, Nagpur - Aurangabad - Pune - Nagpur, Nanded - Aurangabad, Aurangabad - Nanded, Aurangabad - Indore - Nagpur, Aurangabad - Chennai - Goa - Aurangabad - Jaipur.