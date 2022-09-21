Discussion on NEP-2020 implementation to be held today

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

The Academic Section of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold a meeting at the main auditorium, at 11 am, on September 22 to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will chair the meeting. The University Grants Commission (UGC) instructed all the universities including Bamu on the implementation of the NEP-2020. So, a meeting for the department heads, officers of the university and college principals will be organised on Thursday. Deputy registrar Ishwar Manza appealed to all the principals to attend the meeting.

Box

Key areas of discussions

A total of 21 key areas will be discussed in the meeting.

Some of them are as follows;

--Phase-wise NEP implementation plan with an institutional development scheme

--Yearly target of NAAC accreditation for colleges

--Yearly target of converting Higher Education Institutes into autonomous institutions

--Colleges completed academic audit

--Number of students and courses registered with the academic bank of credit

--Number of degrees uploaded in digilocker

--Courses offered with a multi-disciplinary approach and internship

--International collaboration for joint research

--Multiple Entry and exit in courses