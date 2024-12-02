Discussions held on ‘The Gorakhpur Hospital’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The discussions were held on ‘The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy’ written by Dr Kafeel Khan, in a programme organised by Read and Lead Foundation, at Qaiser Colony on Sunday under its ‘Meet the Author’ initiative.

Dr Kafeel Khan advised the youth of the country to face challenges with courage and resilience, even in adverse circumstances. Dr Kafeel Khan was hailed as a saviour and a hero by the media for saving the lives of children.

However, within days, he faced severe accusations, was imprisoned, and subjected to extreme injustice and cruelty. This story was mentioned in his book, which also narrates the harrowing experiences of his time in jail.

President of the Read and Lead Foundation Mirza Abdul Qayyum Nadvi, shared insights about the foundation's work. Abhay Taksal, Qazi Mohiuddin, Salim Ahmed, Dr Ghani Patel, Yahya Khan, Azharuddin, Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Iqbal, Mirza Haru Beg and others participated in the discussions.