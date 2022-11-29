Display of hoardings or posters in legal way

Aurangabad: Acting upon the High Court orders, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), removed illegal hoardings from the city. Meanwhile, the AMC has hinted at filing offences if the illegal hoardings are displayed again.

The majority of hoardings are displayed by activists. To make their political mentors and leaders happy, they display hoardings or posters in whichever open space is available and convenient to them. The AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari during the last week implemented a special drive and removed more than 6,000 illegal hoardings, posters etc. Meanwhile, the stern action by the AMC has put the activists in a complex situation. They are now preferring to display hoardings or posters in a legal way. It may be noted that AMC has appointed agencies allowing the display of hoardings on a contract basis.