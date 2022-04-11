Dispose of cruel ED Act - Bhujbal

Aurangabad, April 11:

The national president of Samta Parishad and food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal demanded that the cruel enforcement directorate (ED) Act should be discarded.

He was speaking to the newsmen during a function organised to felicitate the recipients of the OBC community with Samta awards on Monday.

Bhujbal alleged that the ED Act is being misused in the states where there are non-BJP governments. The opponents are targeted through this act which is a severe danger to democracy.

The union government is not willing to give the data of the beneficiaries of the Ujjawala Gas Scheme and Prime Minister Awas Yojana for political reservation. They ask us to collect the empirical data, Bhujbal said.