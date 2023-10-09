Dist-level Kho Kho at Chaitanya Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The district level Girls Kho Kho competition (DSO) was held at Chaitanya Valley International School, Karmad recently. A total of 35 schools participated in U-14, U-17 and U-19 age groups. School director Satish Tupe inaugurated the event. The principal welcomed all the participants along with their coaches and encouraged them to give their best. The visiting schools appreciated the arrangements of the host School.