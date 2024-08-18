Distance may be a barrier, but bond keeps us together

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Raksha Bandhan which a festival between a brother and sister is a symbol of love and duty. A brother and sister wait for this festival. It brings them together. However, there are some brothers who cannot celebrate the festival with their sister as they are away in another city or a foreign land for jobs or business or education.

The brothers wait for Rakhis from their sisters as their bond is greater than the distance. This newspaper spoke to one such brother who has been working in a foreign country and has been waiting for Rakhi from his sister every year for the past eight years.

Sandip Kulkarni (Teacher, Nazarbayev Intellectual School-IB World, Astana, Kazakhstan): India is one of the countries where there are many festivals and Raksha Bandhan is one of my favourites, no doubt.

When my sister Madhura Ronghe and I were young, on this day, it was a really special feeling. There was a kind of lovely vibes on this day especially in the evening when the actual Rakhi was being tied. And now, I really miss that fun and excitement.

Sometimes, I wish those days were back and we all should be young again. What I really feel is that I should have time machine to go back into the past and enjoy those moments.

For this day, I remember I used to plan a few weeks before. I also used to save some pocket money to buy a gift for my sister. I was not earning, so ,gifts for Madhura were quite normal and cheap things but the love behind those gifts were invaluable.

The entire atmosphere on the day especially with the Indian sweets was one of the things as a child I was looking forward to.

I remember it was 2016, Raksha Bandhan fell on the day when there was my departure from India. On that day in the morning, my sister Madhura came to our home to tie the Rakhi. My parting flight was in the evening. So we could have that precious moment once again.

It was amazing feeling but we could not have this special moment between 2010 and 2015 due to my job abroad.

So, 2016 was the the most amazing one when I was my in with my sister. I wish such a day comes again and again which really brings the feeling of happiness and being a special person.

Now, we are grown up, earning handsomely, so, can buy expensive gifts, but gifts I could buy 20 years ago were really invaluable and so precious for both me and my sister.