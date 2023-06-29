Distribution of 150 litres of tea and 7,000 laddus to warkaris

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a heartwarming display of solidarity and service, garage operators in the city stepped up to offer aid to the multitude of warkaris (pilgrims) visiting Pandharpur for the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Thursday.

The Aurangabad District Two Wheeler Mechanics Association took the initiative to welcome the Dindis (processions) and Warkaris on foot. They set up a distribution point near Chhavani Lokhandi Pula and distributed 150 liters of tea along with 7,000 laddus to the pilgrims throughout the day. Founder president Syed Chand, Dadasaheb Tambe, Ram Parkhe, Sadashiv Kumawat, Raju Tribhuvan and others were present.