Distribution of food grains to needy people

Aurangabad, May 18:

The Shri 1008 Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple, Rajabazar along with the Akhil Bharatiya Pulak Jain Chetna Manch and Rashtriya Jain Mahila Jagriti Manch Rajabazar distributed food grains to 31 needy people on the occasion of the 52nd Janmotsav of 108 Acharya Pulak Sagarji Maharaj at Rajabazar temple recently.

A panchamrit Abhishek of Bhagwan Shantinath was performed in the morning. There are 300 branches of the Jan Chetna Manch all over the country involved in the implementation of the social and public welfare schemes. Anand Sethi, Nita Thole, Anita Thole, Sangeeta Kasliwal and other community members were present on the occasion.