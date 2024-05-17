District administration gets alert ahead of monsoon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the monsoon is fast approaching, the district administration issues an order alerting all the offices concerned to remain on heels and get their ongoing development works done by June 1.

The district collector and head of district disaster management authority (DDMA) Deelip Swami has alerted the municipal corporation and all municipal councils in the district to ensure their works which are underway at different levels (from tehsil to village) are completed by June 1. All the departments concerned are also directed to remain alert and on heels prior to the heralding of monsoon.

It may be noted that the DDMA held a review meeting on Friday. The meeting came to know about 43 villages (including 18 villages of Paithan tehsil, eight of Gangapur tehsil and 17 villages of Vaijapur tehsil) of the district which are situated on the ridge of the Godavari River and fall under the mark of the blue line.

Besides, the DDMA also found that Paithan town, Kawsan, Dadegaon-Jehangir, Naigaon, Vadavali, and Navgaon (from Paithan tehsil) and Vaijapur tehsil’s Dongaon, Babatara, Lakhganga, Nandurdhok, Babhulgaon and Bazarthan villages are prone to the floods. Hence the local administration has been instructed to be alert.

The offices concerned have also been told to complete the task of desilting nullahs, degradation, and implementation of pre-monsoon maintenance electricity and other works before June 1.

The administration has also been instructed to make arrangements for treated water, general medicines, medicines relating to epidemic diseases, and stock foodgrains in the villages which are likely to be affected due to flood or reels under threat of flood.

The repair and maintenance of the bridges and dams in the district are also ordered to complete soon.

DDMA also instructed to take adequate security measures while laying the pipeline adjacent to the Paithan road; set up the Control Room by June 1 etc. The district disaster management officer Maruti Mhaske gave a presentation in the meeting.

Tehsilwise flood-prone villages in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 16

Paithan - 15

Phulambri - 6

Vaijapur - 31

Gangapur - 26

Khuldabad - 6

Sillod- 10

Kannad - 48 and

Soyegaon - 6

Total - 165

Stock of tools required for rescue operation

Disaster Management Boats : 5

Life Jackets - 195

Life Buoys - 160

Rescue Kits - 215,

Folding Stretchers - 815

Body Cover Bags - 815

Safety Helmets - 132

Rescue Crafts - 10

Emergency Lighting System Sets - 17

Gum Boots - 276

Temporary Tents - 20

Binoculars and Kits- 5 and

Power Interruption System : 79 places