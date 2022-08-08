District administration remove encroachment from 1.20 acres of land; The sprawling property was owned by the sports directorate at Padegaon.

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The district administration with the help of the anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has removed encroachment existing upon land admeasuring 1 acre and 20 gunthas (in Gut Number 23) at Padegaon. It was owned by the sports directorate and was encroached by one Nadeem Mohd. Azmat.

Amid tight police bandobast, the revenue squad along with AMC personnel demolished the pucca construction made on the land.

The additional tehsildar Vijay Chavan said,” The encroachment was existing for the past many years. The office served several reminders, but the encroacher paid no heed to them and did not vacate the possession. Hence, under the guidance of the district collector Sunil Chavan, the sub-divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge ordered to remove the encroachment. The encroacher has built a cement concrete road and constructed one automobile spare parts shop, etc. The JCB was pressed to remove the encroachment. The encroacher tried to oppose, but the drive against him was not stopped. Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered to witness the action.”

Deputy director of sports Suhas Patil, district sports officer Chandrashekar Ghuge, police inspector (Cantonment police station) Sharad Ingle, AMC staff and the revenue team were present on the occasion.