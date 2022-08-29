District collector Chavan suffering from Corona

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

District Collector Sunil Chavan is suffering from Corona and he is presently home quarantined.

After a massive series of meetings last Friday, Chavan suffered body ache and had fever on Saturday. After the test, it was affirmed that he was suffering from Corona. On Sunday, his condition recovered rapidly. Chavan has appealed those who had come in his contact to get themselves tested.

Chavan had worked extensively during the Corona period for the past two years. He took efforts for increasing the beds for the patients, adequate oxygen and medicine supplies, updating facilities in Government Medical College and Hospital. Meanwhile, additional district collector Anant Gavhane has been given the charge of district collector.