District collector inspects all depts

Taking into consideration the situation of many departments, Astik Kumar Pandey warned the staff members he was asking them politely today to clean the section but it would not happen in future. Pandey took the charge of the post on October 14.

He attended DISHA Committee and District Planning Committee meetings after taking the charge.

After his joining, office-bearers and members of employee unions met him.

He visited all the departments and took their review to reach out to every employee. Talking to newsmen today, he said that he had sought information from all the departments. The officers and employees were instructed to display a table of pending and completed works at the front side of the section.

The district collector directed the staff members to get repaired water cooler, computer, and printer as per the annual maintenance agreement. On finding waste in some departments, he said that the employees should clean the premises, otherwise, he himself would do this.

He said that the e-office would be started to reduce the number of pending files. Files were piling up for the past several days in the district collectorate of the approval. Pandey signed and approved the files on Tuesday.