District collector Swami urges spontaneous and self-motivated voting

Programmes and activities to encourage voter participation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha general election 2024, District collector and returning officer Dilip Swami has called upon voters to exercise their right to vote spontaneously and self-motivated. The voting process is scheduled to take place in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency from 7 am to 6 pm on Monday.

To inspire and inform voters about the polling stations and related facilities, the district election office has organized a series of programmes and activities throughout the district. These initiatives aim to emphasize the significance of voting and foster a sense of civic duty among the electorate.

Among the programmes organized are Prabhatferi processions in villages, elocution competitions in colleges, speech competitions, handwriting competitions, and special activities targeting women voters through women's savings groups. Additionally, voters are encouraged to take a voting oath, further emphasizing the importance of participating in the democratic process.

Swami highlighted the critical role of voting in preserving democracy and ensuring a healthy democracy for future generations. He earnestly appealed to all eligible voters to actively participate in this festival of democracy, considering it their primary duty.