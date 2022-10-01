District corona meter on Saturday

District corona meter on Saturday

Total Patients: 1,71,860

Patients discharged: 05 (City: 05, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,68,082

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Saturday)

Active Patients: 30

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,10,165

First Dose: 30,53,251

Second Dose: 23,93,256

