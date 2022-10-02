District corona meter on Sunday

Published: October 2, 2022

Total Patients: 1,71,864 Patients discharged: 05 (City: 02, Rural: 03) Total Discharged: 1,68,087 Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on ...

Total Patients: 1,71,864

Patients discharged: 05 (City: 02, Rural: 03)

Total Discharged: 1,68,087

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 29

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,10,406

First Dose: 30,58,293

Second Dose: 23,93,421

