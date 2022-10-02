District corona meter on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 2, 2022 10:55 PM 2022-10-02T22:55:02+5:30 2022-10-02T22:55:02+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,864 Patients discharged: 05 (City: 02, Rural: 03) Total Discharged: 1,68,087 Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on ...
Total Patients: 1,71,864
Patients discharged: 05 (City: 02, Rural: 03)
Total Discharged: 1,68,087
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 29
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,10,406
First Dose: 30,58,293
Second Dose: 23,93,421Open in app