District corona meter on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 26, 2022 07:57 AM 2022-09-26T07:57:37+5:30 2022-09-26T07:57:37+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,824 Patients discharged: 04 (City: 01, Rural: 03) Total Discharged: 1,68,041 Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on ...
Total Patients: 1,71,824
Patients discharged: 04 (City: 01, Rural: 03)
Total Discharged: 1,68,041
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 35
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,03,040
First Dose: 30,52,174
Second Dose: 23,91,282
Precaution Dose: 2,59,584