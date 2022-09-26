District corona meter on Sunday

Total Patients: 1,71,824 Patients discharged: 04 (City: 01, Rural: 03) Total Discharged: 1,68,041 Total Deaths: 3748

District corona meter on Sunday

Total Patients: 1,71,824

Patients discharged: 04 (City: 01, Rural: 03)

Total Discharged: 1,68,041

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 35

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,03,040

First Dose: 30,52,174

Second Dose: 23,91,282

Precaution Dose: 2,59,584

